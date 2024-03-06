Jacksonville sheriff to hold public briefing on ‘recent administrative investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Wednesday that a woman’s story about alleged police misconduct during a December crash was disproven by body-worn camera video.

The woman told the story during a public gathering Friday on the steps of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters during a gathering held by Pastor R.L. Gundy and other activists calling for police reform.

The crash happened Dec. 3 on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue, Waters said. The Florida Highway Patrol was the lead agency investigating the crash and JSO was called to assist with traffic control.

The video shows the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to take the woman to the hospital.

The woman alleged that:

JSO officers yelled at her.

JSO wrongly conducted a driving-under-the-influence investigation.

Her mother was refused access to the scene.

JSO failed to investigate the crash (the Florida Highway Patrol was the lead agency).

She was treated like a criminal by JSO.

Waters said, “Gundy’s gathering was not about sharing the truth, but pushing an anti-police narrative.”

