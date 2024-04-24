JSO: Man dies after motorcycle hits utility pole in Beauclerc neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after his motorcycle hit a utility pole on San Jose Boulevard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit, at around 1:20 a.m., a man in his early 20s was headed northbound on San Jose Boulevard on a motorcycle when he failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle went off the northeast side of the roadway and hit a concrete utility pole.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. This is the 55th traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the 7th involving a motorcycle.

Northbound San Jose Boulevard will be closed for the next hour or so while detectives process the crash scene.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

Read: State senator calls out current superintendent for issues at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.