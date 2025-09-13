Education commissioner to investigate educators posting ‘despicable comments’ about Charlie Kirk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only on Action News Jax, we are hearing directly from the State Education Commissioner on his plan to investigate teachers who posted “despicable comments” on social media about the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas is warning educators across the state to think twice before posting something politically charged online.

“Any behavior that betrays the trust of students, families, and the broader community is completely unacceptable and it’s not going to be tolerated,” said Commissioner Kamoutsas.

In a memo addressed to all school district superintendents in the state, he says he’s aware that “...some Florida educators have posted despicable comments on social media regarding the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

And as a result, he, “...will be conducting an investigation of every educator who engages in this vile, sanctionable behavior.”

“It could be anywhere from a reprimand on the individual certificate to the revocation of their certificate altogether,” said Commissioner Kamoutsas. “In between, you have probation and suspension, so time out of the classroom for a period of time. It just depends on the egregiousness of the facts of the case. and every case is reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

Action News Jax first told you the Clay County School District suspended Ridgeview Elementary School teacher Kelly Brock-Sanchez for posts she made online following Kirk’s death. She posted on her personal Facebook in part: “This may not be the obituary we were all hoping to wake up to, but this is a close second to me.”

According to the President of the Florida Education Association, Andrew Spar, seven other Florida teachers were also put on leave/suspended for social media posts about Kirk’s murder.

“There has to be a fair process, and that’s what we’re calling for,” said Spar.

Spar says his organization condemns anyone celebrating the death of another individual, but he thinks the Commissioner’s letter goes too far.

“If some (educators) do things that are inappropriate, then they should be held accountable and there is a process to do so, but we don’t have to threaten all teachers and staff,” said Spar.

Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio asked the Education Commissioner if the Clay County teacher is one of the teachers that he plans to investigate. He said he could not comment on any investigations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.