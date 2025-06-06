EverBank Stadium to host the Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl this December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TaxSlayer and ESPN announced that the annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

This year, the Gator Bowl will be played on Bill Gay Grounds at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, and it will be televised on ABC.

“We’re excited to celebrate the 81st annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl—one of college football’s most storied traditions. This year is especially meaningful, as it marks our 15th year as the title sponsor. It’s always a joy to be part of this iconic event and to share in the energy and enthusiasm it brings to fans across the country,” said Jamie Saxe, CEO of TaxSlayer.

The game will feature teams from both the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Teams participating in this year’s Gator Bowl will be announced on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

“The opportunity to play the 81st TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Saturday night in primetime is sure to provide an electric atmosphere for both student-athletes and fans alike,” said TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairperson, Sara Pomposo. “On behalf of our entire green jacket membership, we look forward to hosting a representative from both the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference in Jacksonville for the holidays in our beautiful city.”

Tickets are currently available through a limited pre-sale offer, running through Sunday, June 8th. Public tickets will be available on September 4th via Ticketmaster.

People who purchase tickets from a “Green Jacket Member” before December 1st will receive preferred pricing.

For more information, click here.

