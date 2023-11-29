‘Exhausted every lead:’ Family of 3 fishermen who disappeared off Brunswick coast suspending search

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Family of three fishermen who disappeared off the coast of Brunswick in October said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be suspending their “active search effort.”

The Facebook page “Bring Our Boys Home” is dedicated to relaying updates in the search for Tyler Barlow, Caleb Wilkinson, and Dalton Conway.

A post made by Barlow’s father Chris, which was shared on the Facebook page, said the families “have exhausted every lead” they have at this point.

Action News Jax first told you when the Coast Guard began searching for the men on October 20 when they were overdue to return from a commercial fishing trip on a 31-foot fishing boat called the Carol Ann.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for Barlow, Wilkinson, and Conway on October 26, but the families of the men said they would continue search efforts with the help of organizations like the United Cajun Navy.

Family told us about the reasons they have to make it home. Stevie Conway, Dalton Conway’s sister and Wilkinson’s girlfriend, told us shortly after the Coast Guard suspended its search that she and Wilkinson are expecting a child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Get home, this baby’s ready for you,” Stevie said. “I’m ready to tell you what we’re having.”

Last week, Action News Jax told you when the United Cajun Navy announced that it had found debris from the Carol Ann. The debris, including a fish box and buoy balls, was confirmed by the boat’s owner and was found around 16 miles off the coast of St. Augustine at coordinates 30 degrees north and 81 degrees west.

The next day, the United Cajun Navy said a possible life raft from the Carol Ann was found and asked for volunteers to assist with the search.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In the Tuesday Facebook post from Chris Barlow, he thanked everyone for their help, prayers, and donations in the search effort and made another request.

“We do ask everyone, as they resume their normal daily lives, to keep a lookout when they are visiting beaches or boating for anything that may help us put the remaining pieces of this horrific puzzle together,” he wrote.

See his full post below:

It is with great sadness that we are informing everyone that the helicopter that landed at 4:38 P.M. today will be our... Posted by Chris Barlow on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.