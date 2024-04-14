Facing the death penalty: McDowell penalty phase begins tomorrow

Yulee, Fla. — Opening statements in the penalty phase of Patrick McDowell’s case begin Monday morning at the Nassau County Courthouse in Yulee.

McDowell shot and killed Deputy Joshua Moyers during a traffic stop in Callahan in 2021.

He pleaded guilty to the charges, and now, a jury will hear arguments about how McDowell should pay for his crime.

The jury can recommend the death penalty or life in prison.

The penalty phase is expected to take about a week.

