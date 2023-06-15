Families left without power, damaged homes and yards after Wednesday storms in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gene and Mandy miller say it was around ten o clock Wednesday night when the giant maple tree in their front yard was suddenly pulled out of the ground from the violent storms going on in Jacksonville, just narrowly missing the front of their home.

“It came within a foot of the garage, and if it would’ve blown one way or another it would’ve pretty much taken out the garage,” Mandy Miller told Action News Jax on Thursday.

However, not all across Jacksonville were so lucky, with one northside home’s roof having a tree sent right through it, collapsing through the top of the house. Meanwhile, others across Jacksonville, experienced everything from crushed cars to damaged fences.

Overall, Gene and Mandy Miller say all things considered, they ended up pretty fortunate, even having luckily moved their truck from the drive way the day before Wednesday’s storms.

“If I had left my truck, it would of gotten smashed for sure,” said Gene Miller.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a worker stuck in a manhole

Read: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe T-storm watch for SE Georgia, portions of NE Florida until 6 p.m.

Read: Late night storms produce tree damage, power outages

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.