FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another hot and mostly dry day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Another hot day is underway with middle 90s for much of the area. The beaches will be the coolest spots with upper 80s and inland SE GA will be the hottest with upper 90s.

Storms will develop west and north of our viewing area today, but we will stay largely dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight, an isolated storm or two over parts of our area can’t be ruled out.

Heat and humidity continue through the weekend with increasing chances of rain and storms.

TROPICS:

Andrea dissipated and there are no active storms.

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. HIGH: 95

TONIGHT: An isolated storm, otherwise mostly clear. LOW: 72

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with widely scattered inland showers/storms. 72/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 71/92

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 73/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 71/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 72/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 73/90

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.