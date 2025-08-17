First Coast No More Homeless Pets achieves 1,000 student-performed spay and neuter surgeries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast No More Homeless Pets (FCNMHP) has achieved a significant milestone by completing 1,000 student-performed spay and neuter surgeries since October 28, 2024.

The program, led by Dr. Brian DiGangi, focuses on providing veterinary students with hands-on experience in high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter (HQHVSN) procedures. This initiative not only enhances the students’ practical skills but also addresses the issue of pet overpopulation.

“This program is about more than numbers,” said Jennifer Barker, CEO of FCNMHP. “We’re shaping skilled veterinarians while making a real difference for pets and the people who love them.”

The milestone surgery was performed on July 31, 2025, by extern Michelle Duncan, who set a new record by completing 108 surgeries during her two-week externship. This surpassed the previous record of 92 surgeries set by University of Florida student Jen Wachowiak in May.

Under the supervision of Dr. DiGangi and the FCNMHP medical team, students gain invaluable experience that complements their veterinary school education. The program aims to prepare students to meet real-world demands while directly serving animals in need.

With veterinary shortages and rising clinic costs, especially in underserved areas, FCNMHP’s training program is crucial in building a national pipeline of well-prepared veterinary professionals.

