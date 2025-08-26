Florida creating ICE checkpoints for truck drivers in search for undocumented immigrants

Florida’s Attorney General announced that the state’s agricultural inspection stations will serve as checkpoints for ICE to make sure truck drivers are documented and can speak English.

The inspections will be conducted at all state agricultural inspection stations as part of a broader immigration enforcement effort, Florida officials said. This measure comes in response to a recent accident where a semi-truck driver, who was in the country illegally and unable to speak English, was involved in a crash that resulted in three fatalities.

“There is major liability here,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that drivers can read street signs and operate vehicles safely.

Immigration attorney Rebecca Black expressed skepticism about the need for such measures, stating, “I don’t think any trucking company would risk valuable merchandise and the valuable truck with somebody who’s undocumented and doesn’t have a driver’s license.”

During a news conference Monday, Uthmeier and other state agencies announced the new enforcement measures. The focus is on ensuring that commercial drivers, especially those operating large vehicles like 18-wheelers and tractor trailers, are properly documented and can communicate in English, they said.

