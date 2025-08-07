Florida DOGE comes to Jax, prompting property tax cut proposal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida DOGE began digging into Jacksonville’s finances Thursday, and the state’s new CFO said he’s already seeing some positive action taken by city leaders to rein in spending.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said the DOGE team is looking to identify waste and fraud within city government spending.

Cities and counties that have seen their budgets and property tax revenues spike are the target, and Jacksonville has seen property tax collections jump 57 percent since 2020.

“Local government budgets post-COVID have increased anywhere between 60 to 100 percent,” said Ingoglia.

The intent is to push local governments to trim spending to lessen the blow if voters agree to eliminate property taxes next November.

Ingoglia applauded a move made by the council Finance Committee this morning to cut property taxes by roughly $13.4 million.

But a $13 million reduction is a far cry from the revenues the city stands to lose if voters agree to eliminate property taxes.

“I encourage the City of Jacksonville to do more, because obviously, property taxes are a very big issue,” said Ingoglia.

Ingoglia stated that the DOGE team is primarily looking for spending that conflicts with state law.

He suggested some local governments may be scrubbing their books to hide keywords from the team, but declined to name the specific municipalities.

He warned that subpoenas and even criminal charges could come if those allegations are proven.

“We will not tolerate any covering up of any information in order to fulfill our mission,” said Ingoglia.

Mayor Donna Deegan, who has suggested the Florida DOGE effort is more about politics than promoting fiscal responsibility, said she does not believe the CFO’s comments were aimed at Jacksonville.

“I mean, we would never do anything like that. So, I don’t have any reason to believe he was talking about Jacksonville,” said Deegan.

Despite an initial spat over a form the city wanted the DOGE team member to sign, the city granted an exemption and allowed the team to access city systems.

“But it’s unfortunate we didn’t get a chance to meet with the CFO. I would have liked to have done that,” said Deegan.

When the DOGE team wraps up its work, it will issue a report on its findings.

But it will be up to local leaders to implement any recommendations.

“If we’re finding waste, fraud, and abuse, then voters can hold local officials accountable at the ballot box the next time they are up. And they are going to know the people who are sticking up for the taxpayers versus the people who are not sticking up for the taxpayers,” said Ingoglia.

The DOGE team will be in town at least through Friday.

Its report is expected to be done within 60 days.

