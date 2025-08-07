Garrett Bedenbaugh to speak at Emergency Preparedness Conference for Persons with Disabilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Disabled Services Division and CIL Jacksonville are hosting a conference on Friday, August 8 to help local people with disabilities prepare in case of an emergency.

The 2025 Emergency Preparedness Conference for Persons with Disabilities will run from 9 am - 3 pm at the Schultz Center.

Attendees will be able to hear from experts about planning strategies for situations like hurricanes and get access to local resources.

ASL interpreters will be on site.

Lunch will also be provided, with First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh as the keynote speaker.

To register for the event, click here.

