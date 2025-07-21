Get ready for school: Safety Fair set for August 1 at The Avenues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Avenues will host a Back-to-School Safety Fair on Friday, August 1, at 10300 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, offering interactive experiences to prepare students for a safe return to school.

It will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

The event will feature informational sessions with local law enforcement and first responders, as well as safety education resources and more.

Guests can enjoy interactive exhibits and take-home materials while meeting community heroes.

The fair is designed to be family-friendly and engaging for students of all ages. The event is free and open to the public, making it accessible to all families in the community.

