NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Here Tomorrow, a Northeast Florida nonprofit organization dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health support will host its fifth annual Friendsgiving event on Thursday in Neptune Beach.

The free gathering will take place on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 3 p.m. at the organization’s facility located at 900 3rd St.

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The event is designed to provide connection, community and a welcoming environment for individuals who are experiencing mental health challenges and might otherwise spend the holiday by themselves.

According to the organization, Thanksgiving is traditionally linked to family celebrations, but the holiday can also amplify feelings of loneliness, isolation and grief for people who lack nearby relatives or a place to gather.

Friendsgiving serves as an alternative gathering space that provides a judgment-free setting open to everyone regardless of their personal circumstances. The event reflects the importance of accessible “third places,” which are community spaces outside of home and work where people can build relationships, experience support and connect with others without the expectation of spending money or making commitments.

Through the holiday gathering, the organization emphasizes its belief that personal connection plays a vital role in suicide prevention efforts. Here Tomorrow operates with a stated mission to build a community where suicide prevention resources remain accessible without barriers, ensuring that individuals have a place where they feel seen, valued and supported.

Since 2021, Here Tomorrow has assisted more than 5,000 individuals experiencing crisis. The organization provides this support through Certified Recovery Peer Specialists who offer care at no cost to participants and without requiring a waiting period.

Community members can find additional information about the gathering or register online by visiting the nonprofit’s website.

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