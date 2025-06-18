Historic San Marco Theatre is now fully transformed into Electric Dough Pizza Co.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Electric Dough Pizza Co. is now the new occupant of the historic San Marco Theatre.

Chef and owner Tom Gray said the decision to locate the restaurant there was an easy one.

“The thought of actually being able to put a family-friendly restaurant in the theatre when it came to us seemed like a no-brainer,” he said.

With the eatery’s special dough, organic beverages made with real cane sugar, and a variety of fresh salads, the company said they’re making food that is not just good to you, but better for you.

Pam Smith of Shaping America’s Plate is the dietitian and nutritionist behind some of the restaurant’s menu items.

“We have the highest quality ingredients that you can read and pronounce, using again the best that the earth has to give to us, put together in really delicious ways,” she said.

The Roman-style dough with a Detroit cheesy, crispy edge is the restaurant’s signature. Smith said the long fermentation of the dough makes for a bread that better aids in digestion, too.

Throughout the restaurant, you’ll find nods to the past with the theatre’s original projector staged at the entrance. Wall accents mimic the theater’s curtains and a Hollywood vanity-style bar keeps in line with the eatery’s old Hollywood theme.

The restaurant opens to the public on Wednesday.

