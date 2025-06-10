Investigators hope partial tattoo found on Clay County human remains leads to identity

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a photo Monday of a drawing of a partial tattoo found on human remains last month on Fleming Island. The partial tattoo was found on the victim’s leg.

“This is a sketch of what is believed to be a partial tattoo, based on the state of decomposition,” a Clay County Sheriff’s Office social media post states.

The human remains washed onto a bulkhead of the St. Johns River off of Highway 17 near Doctors Lake Bridge on May 7. They were found by a homeowner who called 911.

Anyone with information regarding the human remains is asked to submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to a $5,000 reward if the information leads to an arrest or significantly advances the case.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.