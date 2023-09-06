Jacksonville Dollar General shooting: Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy at one of victim’s funerals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Funeral services are being set for the three people who were killed in a racially-motivated shooting at Dollar General in New Town on Saturday, Aug. 26.

A visitation for 19-year-old Anolt Laguerre Jr. is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at T.S. Warden Funeral Home in Brentwood. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Joshua Christian Faith Center.

The funeral service for Angela Carr, 51, will be Friday at Bethel Baptist Church in downtown Jacksonville starting at 11:30 a.m. Rev. Al Sharpton is delivering the eulogy.

March on Washington The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Visitation for Jerrald Gallion is scheduled for Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Q. L Douglas Funeral Home. Funeral services on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

