City of Jacksonville government offices and municipal facilities will close on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. — City of Jacksonville government offices and municipal facilities will close on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular service schedules across Duval County will be modified for waste collection, library branches, parks, and animal adoption services.

The two-day shutdown affects municipal administrative buildings, county courts and public service centers across the city. Certain recreational facilities and critical community operations will maintain modified hours through the holiday weekend before regular schedules resume on Saturday.

Residential garbage, recycling, and yard waste collections scheduled for Thursday will be collected on Saturday. Normal collection routes will run as scheduled on Friday. The city noted that residential waste collection operates on all government holidays except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility on Commonwealth Avenue will close Thursday and Friday before reopening for regular business hours on Saturday.

The 630-CITY Customer Service Center will close Thursday and remain closed until 8 a.m. on Monday. Residents can submit city service requests online at any time through the municipal web portal at myjax.custhelp.com.Animal Care and Protective Services will remain open regular hours for pet adoptions from Wednesday through Sunday. Adoption hours run from noon to 7 p.m. at the shelter throughout the holiday weekend.

All Jacksonville Public Library locations will close early at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and stay closed through Friday. Library branches will reopen for normal operating hours on Saturday.

Municipal tennis centers will close Thursday and Friday, though hard courts and pickleball courts will remain open and accessible for open play throughout the holiday. Community centers, senior centers and gymnasiums managed by the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department will close Thursday and Friday, including Cecil Gym and Fitness Center and the Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park Nature Center.

City park operations will continue with specific holiday schedules. Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with entry permitted starting at 6 a.m. for holders of early bird and annual passes. Day visitors and campground guests may enter until 5:30 p.m., and all non-campers must depart by 6 p.m. Campground check-in ends at 9 p.m., with tents and recreational vehicles required to be set up by 9:30 p.m.Huguenot Memorial Park will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with admissions ending at 5 p.m.

City officials noted that Huguenot Park may implement hard closures to day visitors and shelter reservations during periods of high tides, capacity limits or unsafe conditions, which also halt beach driving.

Administrative closures across the city include City Hall at St. James, the Ed Ball Building, the Jake M. Godbold City Hall Annex and the Yates Building, which houses the Office of the Tax Collector and the Office of the Property Appraiser.

Also closed are the Duval County Courthouse, the Supervisor of Elections main office, the Victim Services Center, the Ritz Theatre & Museum and the Social Service Division Emergency Assistance office.

Administrative offices for the Kids Hope Alliance will remain closed through Saturday. Regular operations for most city facilities will resume on Saturday, which also features the Jacksonville Holiday River Fest along the downtown riverfront.

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