Jacksonville hospital now offering maternity telehealth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health, has launched a Telehealth Maternity Care Program in Jacksonville to support new and expectant mothers in Northeast Florida.

The initiative aims to address challenges in maternal and infant health by providing telehealth services that complement in-person visits.

“Connecting mothers and babies to quality care is central to our Mission to care for the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Syed Jafri, Chief Clinical Officer for Ascension Florida.

The program is designed to improve maternal care by reducing the number of babies born prematurely and with low birth weights, as well as decreasing complications for mothers during and after childbirth.

Services offered through the program include referrals and connections to care, access to medical devices like scales and glucose monitors, and health literacy education.

Additional support services include housing placement options, transportation services, home visitation and education, lactation support, nutrition counseling, car seat installation and training, and wellness and stress management.

Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside Family Birth Place is equipped with a Level 2 NICU, providing care for premature or critically ill babies.

