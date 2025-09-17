The Jacksonville Humane Society to host 27th annual Toast to the Animals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is gearing up for its 27th annual Toast to the Animals, happening October 3, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Jessie Ball duPont Center in Downtown Jacksonville.

This signature fundraiser supports the JHS Medical Fund, which provides lifesaving care for sick and injured animals.

The event brings together community leaders, philanthropists, and animal lovers for an evening of food and drinks.

Those who can’t attend will still be able to support the cause by donating to the JHS Medical Fund.

