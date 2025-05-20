Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announces return of Aces Around the Bases disc golf to the ballpark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aces Around the Bases is returning to the VyStar Ballpark this summer.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announced Tuesday that the disc golf tournament will be held on July 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and July 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Players will get to play a new nine-hole course throughout the ballpark.

They will also get a free limited edition Jumbo Shrimp disc.

For more information and how to sign up, click here.

