Jacksonville man faces trial for shooting date over dinner bill, spotlighting online dating risks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is on trial this week, accused of shooting his date after an argument over a dinner bill.

It’s a case, now on trial, raising new questions about online dating safety.

Jamal Moreland is charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he met the victim through the LGBTQ dating app Grindr in February 2023.

Crystal Lorraine Ganpath-Freed, prosecutor, said: “He went on a date that almost became the date on his tombstone… almost killed him.”

According to investigators, the two went to a bowling alley, then a liquor store. At some point, Moreland ordered food and wanted the victim to pay. When the victim refused, prosecutors say Moreland became agitated.

The victim told police he dropped Moreland off, but later picked him up again after Moreland texted asking for $45, claiming he had just gotten a ticket. Moments later, prosecutors say Moreland opened fire inside the victim’s truck — hitting him in the arm and chest.

The victim managed to drive away but crashed into a ditch before being rushed to the hospital. The prosecutor said surveillance video and shell casings linked Moreland to the shooting.

Deana Duncan, defense attorney, said to the jury: “Your job is ultimately to weigh that evidence. We’re confident you’ll be left with doubts… based on reason and common sense.”

Now, as the trial gets underway, the case is a reminder to use extra caution when meeting someone for the first time through a dating app.

