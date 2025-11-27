Jacksonville opens first-ever outdoor ice-skating rink downtown Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is about to get a little cooler. The city is launching its first-ever outdoor ice-skating rink downtown, right next to the Jax Skate Park underneath the bridge. City leaders said the attraction opens just in time for the holiday season, and they believe it could be the beginning of a major draw for Jacksonville.

City officials are calling the new venue “Jax Artist Walk on Ice.” They say the rink marks the start of what they hope will become a brand-new seasonal experience for the city.

“It opens up next Friday day after Thanksgiving is first time in forever there’s been an ice rink here in Jacksonville,” said Community Programs Manager Garrett Callis.

The announcement has many people looking forward to opening day, when they’ll trade in their shoes for ice skates at the new outdoor rink.

Callis said the rink is designed to accommodate a large number of skaters throughout the day.

“I know about 75+ people can fit on it at a time,” he said.

The rink will serve as an anchor for the city’s larger Artist Walk project, a long-term effort aimed at bringing families downtown and supporting local artists and vendors.

Several people visiting the area said the rink already brings a sense of home — especially for families new to Florida.

“It’s like in our blood to be around ice, so yeah, this will feel like home a little bit,” said Kattiana Fannoun.

Others are excited for a winter experience they’ve never had the chance to enjoy.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the kids. I’ve never seen ice never been that nice. It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” said Bernie.

And for those simply passing by the skate park, the sight of an ice rink tucked under the bridge was a welcome surprise.

“We are coming to the skate park, and we just walked up on it, and I was like, oh my God, it’s really a skating rink,” said Taylor Moore.

To keep the ice frozen in Florida’s warm weather, the city is relying on industrial chillers designed to maintain the rink’s temperature around the clock.

The rink is located at 718 Riverside Avenue, and tickets can be purchased here. Organizers expect a big crowd for the opening weekend.

The outdoor rink officially opens Friday at 10 a.m. and will run through January 19, 2026, marking the first time Jacksonville has hosted an outdoor ice-skating experience.

