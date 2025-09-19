Jacksonville woman becomes first-time homeowner after 30 years of renting with free mortgage event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A life-changing event is happening this weekend in Jacksonville. Thousands of residents are expected to attend a three-day mortgage assistance event designed to help people become homeowners — even if they’ve been denied elsewhere.

The nonprofit Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) is hosting its “Achieve the Dream” event at Edward Waters University. The organization is known for helping low- to moderate-income individuals secure homeownership through a no-cost, no-credit-score process.

Bruce Marks, CEO of NACA, explained how their approach differs from traditional mortgage lenders.

“No down payment, no closing costs, no fees — at a below-market fixed rate. Today’s rate: 5.25% for a 30-year fixed. And we never consider anyone’s credit score,” Marks said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the attendees who qualified for a mortgage on the spot was Jacksonville resident Kendra Traeye.

“I’ve been renting for over 30 years,” she said. “That just changed today. I was approved.”

Traeye arrived at the event at 8 a.m. and was fully qualified for a mortgage by noon.

Her next step?

“Move into my house. Success. Start a new life,” Traeye added.

NACA said the response has been overwhelming.

“We have over 3,000 people who are registered to come over the three days,” Marks said.

He explained that the entire process is designed to be completed in just one day. It includes four steps:

“The workshop — step one. They input their information and documents — step two. They met one-on-one with a NACA counselor — step three. Step four — met with a mortgage specialist to be qualified for the best mortgage in America,” Marks said.

And for those who qualify, the impact can be life-changing.

“People have everything to gain and nothing to lose,” said Marks.

For Kendra Traeye, it’s more than just a financial win — it’s a long-awaited dream finally coming true.

“I’m a homeowner now,” she said.

The “Achieve the Dream” event continues through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Edward Waters University. Walk-ins are welcome, and attendees can also register in advance at NACA.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]