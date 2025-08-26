Lake City man arrested in child exploitation case

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police say a 33-year-old Lake City man is facing multiple charges after police say he shared child exploitation material on Snapchat.

The case began on Sunday, August 24, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a CyberTip to the Lake City Police Department.

Detectives confirmed that explicit images were linked to an account belonging to Jordan Hoffman. A second CyberTip also tied him to sending more illegal content.

Hoffman was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

He is charged with possession of child pornography, promoting a sexual performance by a child, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and tampering with evidence.

