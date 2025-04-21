Lake City police officer shot during fight at community Easter celebration attended by thousands

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City police officer is being treated for injuries after being shot Sunday night at a community Easter celebration.

Lake City police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were providing crowd control during the celebration at Annie Mattox Recreation on NE Center Avenue, a Lake City police news release states.

A couple thousand people were in attendance, the news release states.

“During the event, an altercation occurred between several attendees,” the news release states. “As officers and deputies attempted to intervene, gunshots were fired, and one Lake City Police Department officer was struck by gunfire.”

The injured officer was taken to a nearby trauma center. “He was awake and communicative with officers and paramedics during transport,” the news release states.

Three people were taken into custody and are being interviewed by detectives, the news release states.

The Lake City Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have video footage to contact detectives at (386) 752-4343.

