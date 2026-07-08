Latest Jax Litter League winners collected nearly 5 tons of trash, Jacksonville mayor announces

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A team of volunteers removed 268 bags of litter from public spaces to win the latest round of JAX Litter League, a civic competition launched by Mayor Donna Deegan.

Ruth Peeples’ team, honored at a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game July 7, removed 4.69 tons of debris from roadsides, parks and public spaces and saved the city an estimated $9,010. Josh Beran’s team finished second, picking up nearly a ton.

All volunteers in this season’s citywide beautification effort donated more than 500 hours, which a metric of the Independent Sector values at $18,000.

“Every bag these volunteers filled is a cleaner street, a healthier waterway, and a source of pride for our neighborhoods,” Deegan said.

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The league, which began in 2025, pits teams in neighborhoods across Jacksonville against one another in friendly, weekslong competitions to pick up the most trash.

Hundreds participated in the latest “season,” spanning 98 days through July 3. Details of the next round will be shared in the coming weeks.

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