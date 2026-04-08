Lawsuit demands release of records in Charles Faggart’s jail death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today marks one year since Charles Faggart was taken to the hospital, unresponsive, after what was described as an incident inside the Duval County Jail.

Now, Action News Jax has reviewed a new lawsuit filed by attorneys representing his family, demanding the release of records tied to his death.

The lawsuit names Sheriff T.K. Waters and argues he is legally required to provide those records, including incident reports and video. Attorneys are now asking the court to step in and hold a hearing on the matter.

We’ve been reporting on this case since last April, when Faggart was hospitalized after that incident inside the jail.

Details released so far indicate Faggart was placed in a restraint chair after what was described as erratic behavior. Chemical agents were used to subdue him. According to the report, he was removed from the chair and then placed back in it before being transported to the hospital.

When he arrived at the hospital, the report described him as unresponsive with visible injuries. Those included two taser barbs in his back, internal organ damage, and a brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen.

In the lawsuit, attorneys say the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed its investigation is complete but continues to withhold unredacted records.

They accuse the agency of violating Florida law and say the lack of transparency is hindering the family’s ability to seek justice. The lawsuit also seeks legal fees.

Criminal defense attorney Michelle Suskauer, an attorney not associated with the case, says law enforcement has an obligation to turn over information so it can be reviewed and examined, especially in a case like this.

But because there have been redactions and a refusal to release certain records, she says the courts have to step in.

She says this information is critical for the family as they try to understand what happened and whether there was any wrongdoing.

At the same time, she says law enforcement could argue the information simply does not exist. Ultimately, she says a judge will have to determine whether the records are available and should be released.

She adds the family likely felt they had no other option but to file this lawsuit in order to get answers.

Now, she says the next step is for the sheriff’s office to respond, and from there, the court will decide what information, if any, must be turned over.

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