List: Restaurants offering free meals, discounts for veterans, active military | Veterans Day 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has become a customary way of saluting military veterans and thanking them for their service and sacrifice. Restaurants offering special deals and hot meals on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the federal holiday set aside for honoring veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Tuesday in no exception in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Here’s a list of eateries here with their message and special deal for veterans on their special day.

Applebee’s

This Veterans Day Applebee’s is proud to honor those who serve and have served our country. All active duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in-restaurant will receive a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive Veterans Day menu as a heartfelt thank-you for their service. Click Here for details

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe, known for its Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch, is inviting all veterans, active duty and retired military personnel to enjoy a complimentary Patriot French Toast topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream — paired with Barista House Blend Coffee — on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, for dine-in guests presenting a valid Military ID. Click here for details

Bob Evans

This Veterans Day, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen proudly continues its tradition of honoring those who have served by offering a free, farm-fresh meal to all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only, the 2025 Veterans Day menu features 10 hearty favorites, served all day long at Bob Evans restaurants. Click here for details --

Buffalo Wild Wings

This Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Buffalo Wild Wings is honoring past and present armed service members by offering 10 FREE Boneless Wings and Fries with valid ID. Available dine-in and walk-in at participating locations. Click here for details

Chicken Salad Chick

All veterans and active military receive a free meal with one side and drink on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Valid in restaurant or drive thru only. Not valid on online orders or delivery orders. Must show military ID/DD214 to redeem this special offer. Valid at ALL Chicken Salad Chick locations. Click here for details

Chili’s

Today and every day we thank you, our veterans and active military members who define selfless service. We look forward to once again showing our gratitude with a free Veterans Day meal as a small way to honor your service and the sacrifices you’ve made for our country. All veterans & active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025 at all participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants. Available in-restaurant only for select items. Click here for details

Chipotle

The military community can enjoy any entrée and get a second entrée for free from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov.11 at restaurants across the U.S. All guests with a valid military ID are eligible for the promotion. How It Works: On Tuesday, November 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, guests who present their valid military ID at any U.S. Chipotle restaurant and enjoy an entrée in-restaurant will receive a second entrée for free.* The promotion applies to Chipotle bowls, burritos, salads and taco entrees. Click here for details

Cracker Barrel

Veterans, we thank and salute you. Enjoy a free sunrise pancake special this Veterans Day. Valid on 11/11/25, while supplies last. Dine-in only, proof of military service required. Click here for details

Denny’s

This Veterans Day, Denny’s invites active and retired military personnel to America’s Diner to enjoy a FREE Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. (store open) to noon local time at participating locations nationwide. The iconic, guest-favorite meal features two delicious and fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two crispy strips of bacon, two sausage links and two eggs made to order. To redeem this offer, veterans and active-duty military need to present a valid military ID or DD 214. Click here for details

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

This Veterans Day, treat a hero to a FREE meal. On Nov. 11, any veteran or active duty servicemember is invited to eat, drink and gather around our fire - and we’ll cover the cost. This offer is dine in only. No other restrictions apply. Click here for details

Freddy’s

As a small token of our appreciation for their service to our country, all veterans and active military personnel who visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day will receive a FREE Freddy’s Combo meal card. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. Cards may be redeemed through Dec. 31, 2025. Click here for details

Golden Corral

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Military Appreciation Night, where we will continue our tradition of honoring our active and former military members. Military Appreciation Night will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 4 p.m. – close. We will once again honor our military heroes with a free “thank you” meal. Click here for details

Hooters

On Nov. 11 all military eat free. Active and retired military can choose one free meal from our special menu. Click here for details

IHOP

This Veterans Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 11, we’re giving our vets a free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo! Enjoy two buttermilk pancakes topped with glazed strawberries, blueberry topping and whipped topping. Served with two eggs, hash browns and your choice of two strips of crispy hickory-smoked bacon or two pork sausage links. Click here for details

Joe’s Crab Shack

We honor those who have served and invite Veterans to enjoy 20% off their meal when they dine-in this veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025. Click here for details

Little Caesars

In keeping with its longstanding tradition of giving back to those who serve, Little Caesars is once again offering a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo to veterans and active-duty military members this Veterans Day.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of Little Caesars signature Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi beverage. Click here for details --

Logan’s Roadhouse

This Veterans Day, our miliary eats free on Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Active-duty military and veterans enjoy one free meal from our Veterans Day menu with proof of service. Click here for details

Mission BBQ

Free sandwich on Veterans Day for American heroes – our veterans. Join us at noon for our live National Anthem. Click here for details

Outback Steakhouse

We’re honoring military mates with a free Aussie 3-course meal. Enjoy a starter, choice of select entrée, and dessert when you dine in restaurant on Nov. 10 and 11 to celebrate the Marine Corp birthday and Veterans Day. Show your military ID to your server to redeem. Click here for details

Pilot

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Pilot is offering veterans, military personnel and their families who are authenticated with ID.me in the Pilot app their choice of a free breakfast sandwich and coffee or lunch item and fountain drink. This limited-time offer can be claimed at participating Pilot locations through the Pilot App (https://pilotcompany.com/pilot-app) Click here for details

Red Robin

We’re honored to serve you! Veterans and miliary members enjoy a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger exclusively on Veterans Day for dine-in. Click here for details --

Shane’s Rib Shack

Nationwide, Shane’s is gearing up to honor our local heroes this Veterans Day. To express our gratitude, we will be offering a free slow-smoked BBQ pork or chopped BBQ chicken plate on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. This offer is valid for all active, inactive, and retired military personnel. Offer Valid In-Store Only. One free meal per veteran. Must show proof of Service to redeem. Click here for details

Sonny’s BBQ

Free BBQ for the brave. Veterans and active military receive a Pork Big Deal on Nov. 11. Verify your status on website and sign up for rewards by Sun. Nov. 9. Only available for one meal per check, for orders placed Tuesday Nov. 11, 2025. Click here for details

Starbucks

On Veterans Day, veterans, military servicemembers and military spouses can enjoy a free tall (12 fl.oz) brewed coffee (hot or iced) on us. Offer valid at participating U.S. stores. Offer valid 11/11/2025 on café and drive-thru orders only. Click here for details

Texas Roadhouse

On Veterans Day, we’re honored to offer free meals to veterans and active military members across the country. Click here for details

