Major delays reported on JTB, I-10 in Jacksonville | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 8 AM: Two incidents are causing major traffic backups Wednesday morning in Jacksonville. The first area of concern is at JTB and Hodges Boulevard where a car is stopped in the left lane causing traffic to back up for miles.

The second area is Interstate 10 eastbound near Edgewood Avenue. An accident there is blocking two left lanes causing a major back up.

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