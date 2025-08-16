Man found guilty of attempted murder after shooting date over dinner bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County jury has found Jamal Moreland Jr. guilty of Attempted First-Degree Murder and Attempted Armed Robbery on Friday, according to State Attorney Melissa Nelson. Moreland now faces up to life in Florida State Prison.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Earlier this week, Action News Jax told you about the trial regarding Moreland, where he was charged after shooting someone he met on the LGBTQ dating app Grindr.

According to the Office of the State Attorney, on February 19, 2023, Moreland was picked up by the victim for a date.

They went to grab something to eat after going to a bowling alley and a liquor store.

According to the victim, there was an argument about who was going to pay for the food, causing the date to end, with Moreland eventually being dropped off at his home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Moreland was dropped off at 1 a.m.

Not too long after, Moreland asked the victim for $45 through text, with the victim telling him no.

The victim returned to Moreland’s house to talk, and Moreland got into the victim’s front passenger seat.

Moreland fired two shots inside the victim’s car after pulling out a gun and demanding money, which the victim said he did not have.

There were two more shots fired after the victim drove away.

The victim crashed his truck on Jones Road, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Crystal Ganpath-Freed and Katherina Brown.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.