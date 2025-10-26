Man shot in leg while walking on Evergreen Avenue, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a man was shot in the leg Saturday evening while walking on Evergreen Avenue.

Jacksonville officers responded to a call about someone being shot just before 7 p.m. at a home. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to his right leg.

The victim told officers he was walking on Evergreen Avenue when he heard a loud “pop.” He soon realized he’d been shot and called 911 for help.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital, where he’s now in stable condition.

Police searched the area but found no crime scene or suspects.

The victim wasn’t able to give many details about what happened, JSO says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

