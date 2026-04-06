Multi-car crash on State Road A1A sparks concerns over speeding and safety

MAYPORT, Fla. — Two people hospitalized after a multi-car collision on State Road A1A have been released, as neighborhood residents call for urgent safety improvements on a stretch of road they describe as a “speedway.”

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD), three individuals were rushed to local hospitals following the incident. At the time, officials reported that one victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash, which occurred Sunday evening on A1A near Mayport, the crash shut down a portion of the road.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene filled with a sea of emergency lights.

“We were coming around the curve over there, and we saw the truck that was flipped over,” said local resident Kinsley Trayner. “There were just so many lights—police lights, fire trucks, ambulances. Just so much going on.”

By Monday, the physical remnants of the impact, shattered glass and broken vehicle components, were still on the roadside where the truck overturned.

A family friend of the truck’s occupants confirmed to Action News Jax that both the driver and passenger have since been discharged from the hospital. The friend stated the truck was rear-ended before it flipped.

While neighbors suggest the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities are still working to confirm the exact timeline and whether the severe weather moving through the area at the time played a contributing role.

For those living along A1A, Sunday’s wreck was a frightening but familiar sight. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) traffic map, there have been 36 accidents on this specific stretch of road since January 2025—an average of nearly 2.5 crashes per month.

Residents say drivers tend to speed on this stretch of road.

“People drive fast. It’s a narrow road,” said resident Denise Banjavic. “I think it would benefit from a little more police presence patrolling the activity on the beach, as well as the traffic. I hope something gets done fast.”

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