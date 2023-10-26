Municipal job positions to be offered at City of Jacksonville career fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you looking for employment with the city? If so, then come join the City of Jacksonville as it hosts its career fair on Oct. 26.

Most city departments and constitution offices will be hiring. These include police and fire, inspection services, construction and maintenance, and other infrastructure and recreational positions, including lifeguards. In addition to full-time positions, part-time, seasonal, and volunteer opportunities will also be available to apply.

The City of Jacksonville said there will be no entrance or parking fee and no pre-registration is required. There will also be a free computer lab on-site. This will give job seekers an opportunity to apply on the spot.

Those interested can view all the job openings ahead of time by visiting COJ.net - Current Job Openings.

The career fair will be held on Thur., Oct. 26 at The Prime F. Osbourn III Convention Center on 1000 Water St. The event will start at 10 a.m. and will go until 2 p.m. A total of 20 city divisions will be present and actively hiring.

