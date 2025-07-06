Man dead, another injured after fatal crash in Nassau County: FHP

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead and another is injured after a crash on Mulberry Landing Road Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The deadly crash happened at 2:50 p.m.

The 65-year-old man who died was traveling on a motorcycle northbound on Mulberry Landing Road W within the correct lane of travel on the road.

According to FHP, a 14-year-old male driving an ATV collided with the left side of the motorcycle as he was traveling southbound on Mulberry Landing Road W.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene when rescue arrived.

The driver of the ATV sustained minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

Charges are pending as the investigation is underway.

