Nassau deputy arrested for battery, fired, sheriff’s office says

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A now-former Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputy is under arrest, the agency confirmed Tuesday.

William Woods was arrested on charges of official misconduct and battery, NCSO said.

Woods’ employment with NCSO has been terminated, the agency said.

Action News Jax has requested Woods’ arrest report and will update the story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

