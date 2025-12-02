Nearly 50-years after his conviction, Florida death row inmate asks judge for new trial

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Florida’s longest-serving death row inmate appeared in court Monday to seek a new trial based on new DNA evidence.

80-year-old Tommy Zeigler was wheeled into the courtroom connected to an oxygen tank, much frailer than when he was convicted in 1976 for the murders of his wife, in-laws, and a customer at his Winter Garden store.

His defense team is arguing that the new DNA evidence supports his claim of innocence.

It comes after Zeigler’s convictions and sentences were affirmed on direct appeal, and after a nearly 30-year effort by his defense team to have crime scene samples retested with new DNA technology, believing that the results could exonerate him.

“Tommy Zeigler was not the perpetrator, he was the victim,” said Ralph Hadley, Zeigler’s longtime defense attorney, emphasizing that Zeigler was also shot during the incident.

Zeigler has testified his three family members were killed during a botched robbery attempt and that the fourth victim, a customer at the store, was one of the robbers.

Joshua Schow, Assistant Attorney General, argued for the state that the new evidence aligns with the original forensic findings, stating, “We now know whose blood was on most of that clothing… the evidence clearly demonstrates that he (Zeigler)killed all 4 people.”

The defense claims that the absence of blood spatter on Zeigler’s clothing is inconsistent with the prosecution’s theory that he shot the victims.

However, the prosecution is arguing the defense is cherry-picking evidence to affirm their narrative, arguing other evidence shows Zeigler beat the victims after shooting them.

Prosecutors maintain that Zeigler killed the victims for a $500,000 life insurance payout, asserting that the new DNA findings reinforce the original conviction.

The hearing, which will continue through Friday, will determine if the new evidence is sufficient to warrant a new trial for Zeigler.

