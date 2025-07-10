Pothole reporting resources available to help improve local roads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville drivers have been facing increasing frustration as numerous potholes have appeared on the city’s roads in recent weeks.

Fortunately, there are resources for people to contact to report any road damage they see.

According to the City of Jacksonville, anyone who sees a pothole is encouraged to call 630-CITY (2489) or visit 630-CITY online to report road damage.

Some holes in the road may not be potholes and could be cave-ins. Cave-ins usually take longer to repair and need extensive work.

According to the Right of Way and Stormwater Maintenance (RWSM), cave-ins are caused by the break of an underground utility line- drainage, water, or sewer- making them typically deeper than potholes.

JEA is responsible for repairing cave-ins caused by sewer lines. To report cave-ins, call JEA at 665-6000 to make a report.

For potholes in St. Johns County, call Road & Bridge at 904-209-0266 to put in a work request.

Also, residents in Nassau County are encouraged to fill out the maintenance request form here.

