Protesters rally in Jacksonville, demand charges be dropped against immigrant rights activist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of community members and immigrant rights advocates gathered outside the Federal Courthouse in Jacksonville on Friday, demanding that federal charges against immigrant rights activist Alejandro Orellana be dropped.

The protest, organized by the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance, coincided with Orellana’s preliminary hearing and first court appearance.

“He faces two Trump up federal charges: conspiracy to commit disorder, which carries up to five years in prison. Aiding and abetting civil disorder,” one protester said.

Orellana, an activist with Centro CSO in East Los Angeles, was arrested by the FBI on June 12 after helping organize protests in response to ICE raids. FBI agents raided his home in Boyle Heights and seized his electronics.

“Alejandro did nothing wrong, and we fervently reject these bogus charges,” another protester said during the rally.

Orellana was released the day after his arrest following public outcry and a press conference, but he still faces a federal charge of conspiracy to commit civil disorder.

“Every time you charge one of us, you charge all of us. Every time you cage one of us, you risk the streets erupting,” a protester said during the demonstration.

Protesters outlined their demands clearly.

“Drop the charges on Alejandro. Stop harassing peaceful protesters. Stop the FBI witch hunt. We just wanna be out here fighting for the same things that other people are fighting for,” one speaker said.

National organizations, including the Committee to Stop FBI Repression, declared June 27 a national day of action in solidarity with Orellana.

Protesters said they will continue to apply pressure and ensure immigrant rights, along with the right to protest, and stay front and center in the national conversation.

