See the photos: $10.6M home on Ponte Vedra Inn & Club’s Ocean Course up for sale

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A new listing has hit the market in Old Ponte Vedra Beach.

The Mediterranean-style home on Ponte Vedra Boulevard that’s “just steps from the beach” is being listed by Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $10.6 million.

The home is 9,259 square feet and has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half-baths, and golf course views of the third hole on the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Ocean Course .

The two-story home, which was built in 2011, has the following amenities:

Gourmet kitchen

Elevator

Summer kitchen

Pizza oven

Pool/spa

Lanai with fireplace

In addition to the home’s amenities, living in this neighborhood also comes with access to the “high-end amenities at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club” and beach access, Douglas Elliman said.

PHOTOS: $10.6M home on Ponte Vedra Inn & Club's Ocean Course up for sale

