Shop local & support Tenikka’s Books for Kids at Happy Medium Books Cafe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can shop local and support Tenikka’s Books for Kids, also known as #TB4K, at Happy Medium Books Cafe.

Located in historic Riverside, the woman-owned, locally operated independent bookstore offers new and gently used adult and children’s books and a barista cafe.

You can shop their collection and make your #TB4K donation in one stop. Happy Medium Books Cafe is located at 2724 Park Street in Jacksonville.

Tenikka’s Books for Kids runs March 9-21, 2026 and we are collecting new and like-new books for local children from birth to 18-years-old.

All of the books collected for Tenikka’s Books for Kids are given to children who participate in the Jacksonville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, at no cost to their families.

For more information about Tenikka’s Books for Kids click here.

