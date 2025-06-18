Small businesses in this resiliency program could get $5K in relief funding after a hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is reminding small business owners about a way to prepare for potential storm damage this Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The Chamber’s Small Business Readiness for Resiliency Program (R4R), in partnership with FedEx, encourages preparedness and offers $5,000 in relief funding to participants impacted by disaster.

Participating small businesses are required to complete a checklist of preparedness steps and register to be eligible for the funding. It will be made available in case of a federal disaster declaration in the area.

“While most small businesses (94%) believe they’re ready for disasters, few (26%) have taken concrete steps to prepare. This gap poses significant risks not just to individual businesses, but to the economic stability of our communities," said U.S. Chamber Foundation Spokesperson Joseph Davis.

