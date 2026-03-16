Spring Break rolls in amidst cold weather

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Today marks the first official day for many spring breakers, but instead of warm weather, beachgoers can expect temperatures to dip into the 30s throughout the week. This comes after the National Weather Service issued severe weather warnings across much of the country’s East Coast, including Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Action News Jax spoke with several spring-breakers who said their main concern isn’t the rain but the cold water.

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Still, locals, like Jordan Lawman, are enjoying the weather while it lasts.

“We probably prefer a little less wind, but whenever you can get to the beach, I think it’s a good day,” Lawson said.

Keith Doherty, the owner of Lynch’s Irish Pub, said he doesn’t expect the cold weather to deter many from coming out to celebrate one of their busiest days of the year, St. Patrick’s Day.

“We look forward to it,” Doherty said. “It’s the start of our busy season, and it’s great we get to kick it off with St. Patrick’s Day and spring break.”

To keep up with this week’s temperatures, be sure to tune in to Action News Jax First Alert Weather forecast.

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