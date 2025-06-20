St. Augustine City Hall closed ‘due to construction-related accident,’ police say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine City Hall is closing for the rest of the day “due to a construction-related accident," the police department said in a social media post.

The St. Augustine Fire Department and St. Johns County Fire Rescue both responded to the incident, which happened just before 10 a.m.

SJCFR said a man fell from a 15-foot ladder.

The man is a construction worker, but not a city employee, SJCFR said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He was taken to the hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

City Hall is set to reopen Monday at 8 a.m., the St. Augustine Police Department said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.