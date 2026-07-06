St. Johns County invests $1.6M in water treatment plant upgrade

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County has invested in keeping the county’s drinking water safe and reliable.

The St. Johns County Utility Department recently completed a $1,624,350 project at the Plantation Water Treatment Plant in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The purpose of the project was to replace the plant’s aging aerator structure. An aerator is a piece of equipment that mixes air with water to remove naturally occurring hydrogen sulfide gas from well water.

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While hydrogen sulfide does not pose a health concern, removing the gas eliminates the “rotten egg” odor sometimes associated with well water.

The previous metal structure was more than 40 years old and had deteriorated. The new facility includes a corrosion-resistant aluminum aerator. The new reinforced concrete facility is also designed to withstand hurricane-force winds.

“One of our top priorities is maintaining reliable service for our customers while proactively replacing aging infrastructure before failures occur,” Alan Flood, Senior Engineer for the St. Johns County Utility Department, said in a news release.

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