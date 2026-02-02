St. Johns County Public Library System partners with Mayday Ice Cream to launch new flavor

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Library System is partnering with Mayday Ice Cream to launch a new community-selected flavor on February 13 in celebration of Library Lovers’ Month. The flavor, “Where the Wild Flavors Are,” was inspired by the classic children’s book “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak.

The collaboration marks the continuation of a multiyear partnership between the library system and the local ice cream company.

Library Lovers’ Month is an annual event held throughout February to encourage community engagement and support for local libraries.

The winning flavor combines wild blueberry and dark chocolate ice cream with a hint of sea salt.

A library staff member originally conceived the recipe, which was then chosen by residents through a public vote. The name and theme are inspired by the Sendak book “Where the Wild Things Are.”

Jessi Streator, the director of administration and marketing for Mayday Ice Cream, is an avid library patron who said the collaboration is a way to bring literary themes to life.

“Our partnership with the St. Johns County Public Library System is incredibly special to us,” Streator said. “Library Lovers’ Month celebrates imagination and storytelling. We’re honored to help turn that spirit into something fun, nostalgic and delicious for the community.”

Debra Rhodes Gibson, director of the St. Johns County Public Library System, said the initiative helps strengthen local connections.

“Library Lovers’ Month is a time to show love and support for libraries and an opportunity to engage the community,” Gibson said.

A free launch event for the public will take place February 13, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Mayday Ice Cream’s Midtown St. Augustine shop, located at 1765 Tree Blvd., Suite five.

The celebration will feature live music, games and opportunities for attendees to sign up for library cards. “Where the Wild Flavors Are” will be available for purchase at the event alongside other standard flavors.

Following the launch, the specialty flavor will be served at all Mayday Ice Cream locations throughout St. Johns County.

The flavor is scheduled to remain on the menu through March 13, 2026, or as long as supplies last.

Further information about Library Lovers’ Month and library programming is available at sjcpls.org.

