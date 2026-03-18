Vigil planned to honor woman killed in St. Johns County double shooting

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The community will come together to celebrate the life of one of the people killed in a double shooting in St. Johns County.

Melissa Woods’ daughter provided photos to Action News Jax to share publicly.

She tells us that Woods was a mother of two and a new grandmother to a 1-year-old baby boy.

There is a vigil planned for Friday at 6 p.m. at Mickler’s Landing.

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Deputies say Woods’ ex-boyfriend Christian Barrios is suspected in the killing.

Barrios is accused of shooting Woods and her new boyfriend in a parking lot on Friday. He was arrested in Nassau County early Saturday morning after an hours-long manhunt.

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