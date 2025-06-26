State Road 200 in Yulee down to 1 lane at Timbercreek Boulevard after dump truck overturns: FHP

YULEE, Fla. — A crash with injuries has State Road 200 down to one lane at Timbercreek Boulevard, authorities say.

The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the crash, which is just west of Interstate 95. Officials report that a dump truck driver lost control of the truck, causing it to overturn and lose its load, blocking the westbound lane. An FHP report says the man driving has minor injuries, and charges are pending.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said all eastbound and westbound traffic is being routed through the eastbound lane.

The roadway is expected to reopen within the hour. Until then, drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, and if not, expect delays and use caution.

