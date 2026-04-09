Vehicle driving daycare children involved in head-on collision in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Three children who were being driven to a daycare Wednesday morning are recovering from injuries after a crash on River Road.

Orange Park police said they were dispatched to the location after the wreck and “encountered a dynamic and evolving scene,” a police social media post stated Thursday.

The preliminary investigation into the wreck determined, “that one driver attempted to pass a slower moving vehicle and entered the opposing lane of travel, resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle,” the post states. “Both vehicles sustained significant damage. The drivers of both vehicles reported minor injuries.”

While officers were assessing the accident, a representative from the daycare arrived and removed the children from the scene taking them to the daycare, the post states.

“After completing the on-scene investigation, officers responded to the daycare to follow up on the children’s welfare,” the post states. “All parents reported seeking medical evaluation for their children, who sustained minor injuries consistent with seatbelt use during the collision,” the post states.

The driver who was at fault was issued a citation, police said, adding that the case is closed.

Police did not state which vehicle was at fault, or if the children were seen by medics at the scene.

Action News Jax has requested the incident report from the police department.

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