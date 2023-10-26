Venardos Circus returns to St. Augustine with a brand new show

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Broadway-style animal-free circus is performing at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for the holidays.

They will be preforming their new show “Let’s Build a Dream” from Dec. 20 through Jan. 1.

The show features some original music, performers, lighting, and dazzling costumes.

The 2023 Venardos Circus is traveling with a new, custom-crafted, Italian-made red-and-white striped tent that offers expanded seating around a central stage for an immersive experience.

Show schedule will be as follows:

Wednesday, December 20– 7:00 p.m. OPENING NIGHT!

Thursday, December 21 - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 22 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 – 2:00 p.m. BILINGUAL PERFORMANCE, 5:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 24 – 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. CHRISTMAS EVE

Monday, December 25 – 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, December 26 – 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27– 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 28 – 4:00 p.m. SENSORY FRIENDLY , 7:00 p.m.

, 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 29 – 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 30 – 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 31 – 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. NYE

Monday, January 1 – 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. NEW YEAR’S DAY

Tickets: General Admission tickets starting at $16.95 for youth under age 12 and $27.95 for adults. One baby in arms is admitted free with each paying adult. (One year old or younger per paying adult seated on a lap). Premier Gallery and VIP Experience Reserved seating are available. The VIP Experience will offer assigned seating closest to the stage with guests escorted to their positions, provided with a special swag bag, and awarded with other special experiences. Premier Gallery seating will occupy a multi-tier riser to provide greater visibility. Please visit www.Liveyourcircusdream.com for more information.

